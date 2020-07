Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Gorgeous 2 story home. Close to shopping & Hwys.on cul de sac and across from a greenbelt. Located in the coveted Coppell ISD. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools, and jogging and biking trails. The kitchen was remodeled and opens to the family room. 2 bedrooms down, 3 bedrooms and media room up. you have a pool-sized backyard as well as a large green space just in front of the home. Don't miss this one!