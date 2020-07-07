Small Pet Under 20lbs. NO EXCEPTIONS! Available May 18th. Updates & Upgrades Unmistakably Make this One Story Sovereign Home a 10+ Lease House! Fabulous Design Feat: 3Bdrms-Study w-French Doors & Closet-2Baths-2Livingrms-2Dining-2Car. Beautiful Bamboo Wood Flooring. Island Cooktop in Kitchen w-Granite & S.S. Appli. Both Baths Completely Updated. Tricked Out Master Shower is Stunning w-Frameless Glass Shower Door to Complement On Trend Tile in Master Bath. Split Master Bedrm is Quiet Retreat. Soaring Ceilings Expand the Open Space. Fireplace is a Showpiece to F-Room. Shaded Extended Patio Faces East to Create Ideal Spot to Host Summer B-Ques. The 8 Ft B-O-B Stained Fence Offers Privacy in Yard. Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have any available units?
320 Bricknell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 320 Bricknell Drive have?
Some of 320 Bricknell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Bricknell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Bricknell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Bricknell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Bricknell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Bricknell Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Bricknell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 Bricknell Drive has a pool.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Bricknell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Bricknell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Bricknell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Bricknell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
