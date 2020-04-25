312 Meadowood Lane

Amenities
Ready for you to move in! Desirable location is loaded with upgrades and amenities that you will love! 4 in plantation shutters throughout, wood flooring, 20 in ceramic tile, beautiful kitchen cabinets, organizing ctr, granite counter tops, island with SS sink, double ovens, updated ceiling fans & fixtures, beautiful gas fireplace; Solar panels, radiant barrier and tank less water heater for huge energy savings! Custom garage cabinets, shelves, workbench and epoxy floor. Neighborhood backs to Andrew Brown Park; walk to Park, Coppell Aquatic & Recreation Ctr, Kid Country playground, nearby exemplary schools, enjoy easy access to anywhere in DFW Metroplex. Dining, Shopping, Entertainment min away!