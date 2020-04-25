312 Meadowood Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Ready for you to move in! Desirable location is loaded with upgrades and amenities that you will love! 4 in plantation shutters throughout, wood flooring, 20 in ceramic tile, beautiful kitchen cabinets, organizing ctr, granite counter tops, island with SS sink, double ovens, updated ceiling fans & fixtures, beautiful gas fireplace; Solar panels, radiant barrier and tank less water heater for huge energy savings! Custom garage cabinets, shelves, workbench and epoxy floor. Neighborhood backs to Andrew Brown Park; walk to Park, Coppell Aquatic & Recreation Ctr, Kid Country playground, nearby exemplary schools, enjoy easy access to anywhere in DFW Metroplex. Dining, Shopping, Entertainment min away!