All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 312 Meadowood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
312 Meadowood Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

312 Meadowood Lane

312 Meadowood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

312 Meadowood Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Ready for you to move in! Desirable location is loaded with upgrades and amenities that you will love! 4 in plantation shutters throughout, wood flooring, 20 in ceramic tile, beautiful kitchen cabinets, organizing ctr, granite counter tops, island with SS sink, double ovens, updated ceiling fans & fixtures, beautiful gas fireplace; Solar panels, radiant barrier and tank less water heater for huge energy savings! Custom garage cabinets, shelves, workbench and epoxy floor. Neighborhood backs to Andrew Brown Park; walk to Park, Coppell Aquatic & Recreation Ctr, Kid Country playground, nearby exemplary schools, enjoy easy access to anywhere in DFW Metroplex. Dining, Shopping, Entertainment min away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Meadowood Lane have any available units?
312 Meadowood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 312 Meadowood Lane have?
Some of 312 Meadowood Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Meadowood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Meadowood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Meadowood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 Meadowood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 Meadowood Lane offers parking.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Meadowood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane have a pool?
No, 312 Meadowood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Meadowood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Meadowood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Meadowood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Meadowood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District