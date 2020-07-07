270 Pinyon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Move in ready updated home in quiet family neighborhood with Coppell school district.

Open floor plan with master separate from other two bedrooms. Kitchen with pantry, granite, stainless steel sink, stove and microwave. Nice size backyard for pets, grilling and social gatherings. Master bedroom with two walk in closets. Two full bath with tub. Vaulted ceiling living room wired for surround sound. Utility area for washer and dryer. Close to park and schools. Close to 190,121,635 and I-35.