All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 270 Pinyon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
270 Pinyon Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

270 Pinyon Lane

270 Pinyon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

270 Pinyon Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Move in ready updated home in quiet family neighborhood with Coppell school district.
Open floor plan with master separate from other two bedrooms. Kitchen with pantry, granite, stainless steel sink, stove and microwave. Nice size backyard for pets, grilling and social gatherings. Master bedroom with two walk in closets. Two full bath with tub. Vaulted ceiling living room wired for surround sound. Utility area for washer and dryer. Close to park and schools. Close to 190,121,635 and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Pinyon Lane have any available units?
270 Pinyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 270 Pinyon Lane have?
Some of 270 Pinyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Pinyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
270 Pinyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Pinyon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Pinyon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 270 Pinyon Lane offers parking.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 Pinyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane have a pool?
No, 270 Pinyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 270 Pinyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Pinyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Pinyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Pinyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District