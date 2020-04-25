All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

239 Reeder Drive

239 Reeder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

239 Reeder Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coppell ISD - HALF DUPLEX - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Carpet, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, fenced yard and open patio. Very clean and available Feb. 24th. Pets allowed on case by case basis, $500 deposit + $200 non-refundable deposit. Great location, convenient to library, CORE aquatic center, YMCA and shopping and Hwys. 121, 114, I-35, 190-George Bush Frwy. NO SMOKERS $1650 month, One year+ lease term.

Please read the tenant qualification guideline before submitting an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Reeder Drive have any available units?
239 Reeder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 239 Reeder Drive have?
Some of 239 Reeder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Reeder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Reeder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Reeder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Reeder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 239 Reeder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 Reeder Drive offers parking.
Does 239 Reeder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Reeder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Reeder Drive have a pool?
No, 239 Reeder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 Reeder Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Reeder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Reeder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Reeder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Reeder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Reeder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

