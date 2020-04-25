239 Reeder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coppell ISD - HALF DUPLEX - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Carpet, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, fenced yard and open patio. Very clean and available Feb. 24th. Pets allowed on case by case basis, $500 deposit + $200 non-refundable deposit. Great location, convenient to library, CORE aquatic center, YMCA and shopping and Hwys. 121, 114, I-35, 190-George Bush Frwy. NO SMOKERS $1650 month, One year+ lease term.



Please read the tenant qualification guideline before submitting an application.