231 Reeder Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Nicely updated half duplex with new flooring and beautifully updated bathrooms. No carpet anywhere! As an added plus, the refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included, but not warranted. Private back yard (landlord will maintain yard) with crepe myrtle trees. Unique enclosed courtyard area off of the master bath. Enjoy the nearby parks and amenities that Coppell is known for, in addition to being in one of the most convenient and desirable locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but no more than two (please check before viewing the home). Please ask for, and review, the tenant select criteria attached to the listing prior to scheduling an appointment.