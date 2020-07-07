All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 231 Reeder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
231 Reeder Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:38 AM

231 Reeder Drive

231 Reeder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

231 Reeder Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Nicely updated half duplex with new flooring and beautifully updated bathrooms. No carpet anywhere! As an added plus, the refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included, but not warranted. Private back yard (landlord will maintain yard) with crepe myrtle trees. Unique enclosed courtyard area off of the master bath. Enjoy the nearby parks and amenities that Coppell is known for, in addition to being in one of the most convenient and desirable locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but no more than two (please check before viewing the home). Please ask for, and review, the tenant select criteria attached to the listing prior to scheduling an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Reeder Drive have any available units?
231 Reeder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 231 Reeder Drive have?
Some of 231 Reeder Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Reeder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Reeder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Reeder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Reeder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 231 Reeder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Reeder Drive offers parking.
Does 231 Reeder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Reeder Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Reeder Drive have a pool?
No, 231 Reeder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 Reeder Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Reeder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Reeder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Reeder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Reeder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Reeder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District