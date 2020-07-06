228 Heather Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home in sought after Coppell ISD with NEW wood flooring, carpet and fresh paint. Open Dining, Family room with Vaulted ceiling, nice coat closet, skylights, updated baths with Granite, NEW commodes & sink. Kitchen with stained cabinets, NEW - Granite countertops, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Faucets and Refrigerator. Master with dual sinks, tub, Granite counter and NEW faucets & light fixtures. Family room's sliding door leads to extended covered patio, good sized backyard with NEW 8 ft fence. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, park, theater, airport & major highways. Move-in-Ready, A MUST SEE!