228 Heather Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 Heather Glen Drive

228 Heather Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

228 Heather Glen Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home in sought after Coppell ISD with NEW wood flooring, carpet and fresh paint. Open Dining, Family room with Vaulted ceiling, nice coat closet, skylights, updated baths with Granite, NEW commodes & sink. Kitchen with stained cabinets, NEW - Granite countertops, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Faucets and Refrigerator. Master with dual sinks, tub, Granite counter and NEW faucets & light fixtures. Family room's sliding door leads to extended covered patio, good sized backyard with NEW 8 ft fence. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, park, theater, airport & major highways. Move-in-Ready, A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
228 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 228 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 228 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Heather Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Heather Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Heather Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Heather Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

