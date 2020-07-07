226 Samuel Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Very Nice - Remodeled and updated one bedroom unit in the heart of Coppell. This upstairs condo includes new stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops and new cabinets. New carpets throughout. Washer, dryer and new refrigerator included. Galley kitchen overlooks large living area with fireplace. Large master bedroom has balcony overlooking the grounds, large walk in closet and separate vanity. The bath is adjacent to the master with a separate entrance for guests. Assigned parking and community pool. Come see!