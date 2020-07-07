All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 226 Samuel Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
226 Samuel Boulevard
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

226 Samuel Boulevard

226 Samuel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

226 Samuel Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very Nice - Remodeled and updated one bedroom unit in the heart of Coppell. This upstairs condo includes new stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops and new cabinets. New carpets throughout. Washer, dryer and new refrigerator included. Galley kitchen overlooks large living area with fireplace. Large master bedroom has balcony overlooking the grounds, large walk in closet and separate vanity. The bath is adjacent to the master with a separate entrance for guests. Assigned parking and community pool. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have any available units?
226 Samuel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 226 Samuel Boulevard have?
Some of 226 Samuel Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Samuel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
226 Samuel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Samuel Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 226 Samuel Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 226 Samuel Boulevard offers parking.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Samuel Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 226 Samuel Boulevard has a pool.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 226 Samuel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Samuel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Samuel Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Samuel Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District