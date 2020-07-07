226 Samuel Boulevard

Amenities
Very Nice - Remodeled and updated one bedroom unit in the heart of Coppell. This upstairs condo includes new stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops and new cabinets. New carpets throughout. Washer, dryer and new refrigerator included. Galley kitchen overlooks large living area with fireplace. Large master bedroom has balcony overlooking the grounds, large walk in closet and separate vanity. The bath is adjacent to the master with a separate entrance for guests. Assigned parking and community pool. Come see!