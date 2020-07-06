223 Woodhurst Drive

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Mstr bath recently updated, lrg living has wet bar overlooking, brick fp, w vaulted ceiling & exposed beams. Separate dining room could be gameroom or workout space. Kitchen features lots of cabinets, builtin microwave, stainless frig, eat in space w breakfast rm overlooking peaceful backyard. Mstr has two walkin closets. Great n hood near delightful Duck Pond Park w playground. Near elementary school & Coppell HS, as well as restaurants and easy highway access. A MUST SEE.