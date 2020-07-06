All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 223 Woodhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
223 Woodhurst Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

223 Woodhurst Drive

223 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

223 Woodhurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
garage
Fantastic 3 bedrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Mstr bath recently updated, lrg living has wet bar overlooking, brick fp, w vaulted ceiling & exposed beams. Separate dining room could be gameroom or workout space. Kitchen features lots of cabinets, builtin microwave, stainless frig, eat in space w breakfast rm overlooking peaceful backyard. Mstr has two walkin closets. Great n hood near delightful Duck Pond Park w playground. Near elementary school & Coppell HS, as well as restaurants and easy highway access. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
223 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 223 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 223 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 223 Woodhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 223 Woodhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Woodhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 223 Woodhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Woodhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Woodhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District