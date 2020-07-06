216 E Bethel Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EXECUTIVE SHORT TERM LEASE! This beautiful, fully furnished home is perfect for a short term, executive lease. Lease can be up to twelve months, but shorter term leases are also considered. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. This lovely 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home in Coppell ISD is perfect for entertaining. Large backyard with waterfall pool. Open floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Easy access to main roads and highways. Landlord will pay all utilities.