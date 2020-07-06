All apartments in Coppell
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

216 E Bethel Road

216 East Bethel Road · No Longer Available
Location

216 East Bethel Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EXECUTIVE SHORT TERM LEASE! This beautiful, fully furnished home is perfect for a short term, executive lease. Lease can be up to twelve months, but shorter term leases are also considered. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. This lovely 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home in Coppell ISD is perfect for entertaining. Large backyard with waterfall pool. Open floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Easy access to main roads and highways. Landlord will pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E Bethel Road have any available units?
216 E Bethel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 216 E Bethel Road have?
Some of 216 E Bethel Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 E Bethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
216 E Bethel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E Bethel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 E Bethel Road is pet friendly.
Does 216 E Bethel Road offer parking?
Yes, 216 E Bethel Road offers parking.
Does 216 E Bethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E Bethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E Bethel Road have a pool?
Yes, 216 E Bethel Road has a pool.
Does 216 E Bethel Road have accessible units?
No, 216 E Bethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E Bethel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 E Bethel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 E Bethel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 E Bethel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

