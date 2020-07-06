216 E Bethel Road

Amenities
EXECUTIVE SHORT TERM LEASE! This beautiful, fully furnished home is perfect for a short term, executive lease. Lease can be up to twelve months, but shorter term leases are also considered. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. This lovely 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home in Coppell ISD is perfect for entertaining. Large backyard with waterfall pool. Open floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Easy access to main roads and highways. Landlord will pay all utilities.