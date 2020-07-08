212 Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Enjoy your private oasis with a sparkling pool, large patio and yard with extra storage in Coppell ISD! Spacious living room with gas log fireplace is open to a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, electric cook top, two pantries and an island for your dining and entertaining pleasure. Study downstairs with built-in cabinets and shelves. Upstairs master bedroom is a true retreat with room for a sitting area with two large walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower and linen closet. Three more bedrooms upstairs - one has a walk-in closet and vanity .Enjoy a third living area upstairs - game room or workout room - only limitation is your imagination. Close to the elementary school!