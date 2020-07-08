All apartments in Coppell
212 Plantation

212 Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

212 Plantation Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy your private oasis with a sparkling pool, large patio and yard with extra storage in Coppell ISD! Spacious living room with gas log fireplace is open to a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, electric cook top, two pantries and an island for your dining and entertaining pleasure. Study downstairs with built-in cabinets and shelves. Upstairs master bedroom is a true retreat with room for a sitting area with two large walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower and linen closet. Three more bedrooms upstairs - one has a walk-in closet and vanity .Enjoy a third living area upstairs - game room or workout room - only limitation is your imagination. Close to the elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Plantation have any available units?
212 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 212 Plantation have?
Some of 212 Plantation's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
212 Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Plantation pet-friendly?
No, 212 Plantation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 212 Plantation offer parking?
Yes, 212 Plantation offers parking.
Does 212 Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Plantation have a pool?
Yes, 212 Plantation has a pool.
Does 212 Plantation have accessible units?
No, 212 Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Plantation have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Plantation does not have units with air conditioning.

