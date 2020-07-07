160 Fallkirk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Coppell location with OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR COPPELL ISD! Wonderful open spacious floor plan. This home has 5 Beds, 4 bath, 3 living areas. remodeled less than 2 years ago: new paint, new floor, new carpet, new light fixtures and more!! master and guest suits down, 3 bedrooms up. formal dining, over-sized kitchen and breakfast room with Granite counters. Large walk in pantry. 2-inch blinds thru-out. Hardwood floors. High ceilings create a feeling of volume. Lots of natural light. Lots of storage. Fenced yard. Covered patio. Backed to greenbelt. Close to shopping, expressways, and DFW Airport.