Coppell, TX
160 Fallkirk Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:44 AM

160 Fallkirk Drive

160 Fallkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Fallkirk Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Coppell location with OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR COPPELL ISD! Wonderful open spacious floor plan. This home has 5 Beds, 4 bath, 3 living areas. remodeled less than 2 years ago: new paint, new floor, new carpet, new light fixtures and more!! master and guest suits down, 3 bedrooms up. formal dining, over-sized kitchen and breakfast room with Granite counters. Large walk in pantry. 2-inch blinds thru-out. Hardwood floors. High ceilings create a feeling of volume. Lots of natural light. Lots of storage. Fenced yard. Covered patio. Backed to greenbelt. Close to shopping, expressways, and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have any available units?
160 Fallkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 160 Fallkirk Drive have?
Some of 160 Fallkirk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Fallkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Fallkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Fallkirk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Fallkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Fallkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Fallkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

