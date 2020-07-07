1509 Grapevine Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS 5 BR 4BA HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER SUBDIVISION IN COPPELL +Step inside to the soaring ceilings, new carpet, wood flooring and open layout+Enjoy quality time in the lovely family rm with brick surround FP & wall of windows that flood the home with natural light + Cook in the upgraded kitchen that has many features island, granite c-top and plenty of cabinet space +Entertain guests in the frml dining and living RM+ Use the secondary BR and BA downstairs as an study+Escape to the large master suite boasting tray ceiling, a bay window sitting area, separate vanities, jetted tub & impressive WIC+ Open Enrolment to exemplary Coppell ISD + Great location with access to I35E, DFW airport, HWY 121 and PBGT!