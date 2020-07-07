All apartments in Coppell
1509 Grapevine Creek Drive

1509 Grapevine Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Grapevine Creek Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 5 BR 4BA HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER SUBDIVISION IN COPPELL +Step inside to the soaring ceilings, new carpet, wood flooring and open layout+Enjoy quality time in the lovely family rm with brick surround FP & wall of windows that flood the home with natural light + Cook in the upgraded kitchen that has many features island, granite c-top and plenty of cabinet space +Entertain guests in the frml dining and living RM+ Use the secondary BR and BA downstairs as an study+Escape to the large master suite boasting tray ceiling, a bay window sitting area, separate vanities, jetted tub & impressive WIC+ Open Enrolment to exemplary Coppell ISD + Great location with access to I35E, DFW airport, HWY 121 and PBGT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have any available units?
1509 Grapevine Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have?
Some of 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Grapevine Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Grapevine Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

