140 Fallkirk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained & very clean house. Great location, Minutes away from DFW airport & major highways, shopping & restaurants. Open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Good Sized family room with lots of windows. Spacious kitchen with an island. New Laminate flooring just installed in Family room, Master Bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms. Laminate flooring now in almost the entire house. New tiles just installed in Master bath and closet. Master bedroom is downstairs along with another bedroom and full bath. Large Game room upstairs with two additional bedrooms. House backs to a greenbelt. Open enrollment for Coppell ISD. Please check with Coppell ISD for details.