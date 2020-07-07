All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 Fallkirk Drive

140 Fallkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Fallkirk Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained & very clean house. Great location, Minutes away from DFW airport & major highways, shopping & restaurants. Open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Good Sized family room with lots of windows. Spacious kitchen with an island. New Laminate flooring just installed in Family room, Master Bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms. Laminate flooring now in almost the entire house. New tiles just installed in Master bath and closet. Master bedroom is downstairs along with another bedroom and full bath. Large Game room upstairs with two additional bedrooms. House backs to a greenbelt. Open enrollment for Coppell ISD. Please check with Coppell ISD for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have any available units?
140 Fallkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 140 Fallkirk Drive have?
Some of 140 Fallkirk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Fallkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Fallkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Fallkirk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 Fallkirk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Fallkirk Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Fallkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Fallkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Fallkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Fallkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Fallkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Fallkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

