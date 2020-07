Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in Sought After Devonshire, perfect for Family and Entertaining. Extra Large Kitchen with Butler's Pantry & Tons of Cabinets. All new flooring, Wood-Look Tile, granite in kitchen, Both baths upgraded with new Tile Showers. Wonderful Designer Colors. Walk to Elementary and Parks. Close to DFW Airport, Hwy 635 & Hwy 121. Award Winning Coppell ISD!