117 Sunrise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Come see this spacious home located on a corner lot across from the neighborhood park! You will love the features of this floor plan that include a study or bedroom located downstairs and a full bathroom. The kitchen is oversized with tons of counter space and cabinets and gas cooktop. The kitchen is open to the family room and overlooks the backyard oasis. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features a sitting area or nursery. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a gameroom. Enjoy cooling off in the sparkling the pool with attached spa. Pool maintenance is included and the owner is providing a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Do not miss out this one!