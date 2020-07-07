All apartments in Coppell
117 Sunrise Drive

117 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Sunrise Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this spacious home located on a corner lot across from the neighborhood park! You will love the features of this floor plan that include a study or bedroom located downstairs and a full bathroom. The kitchen is oversized with tons of counter space and cabinets and gas cooktop. The kitchen is open to the family room and overlooks the backyard oasis. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features a sitting area or nursery. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a gameroom. Enjoy cooling off in the sparkling the pool with attached spa. Pool maintenance is included and the owner is providing a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Do not miss out this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
117 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 117 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 117 Sunrise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Sunrise Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Sunrise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 117 Sunrise Drive has a pool.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

