113 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

East facing 5 bed, 4 bath home features an ideal layout with master plus second bedroom down, study, Texas-sized media room and sparkling pool with spa located in highly rated Coppell ISD. From the study, to dining to utility room, see smart design that allows for maximum utilization of already generous space. At the heart of the home find a gourmet eat-in kitchen to be one of the many show-stoppers. Upgrades throughout the home gives each space a luxurious feel. Upstairs enjoy a split bedroom layout and unwind in your media room that will have you planning movie-nights right away. Outside, relax in your peaceful backyard with private covered patio that looks onto a sparkling pool and spa.