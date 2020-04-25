All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
113 Branchwood Trail
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:18 PM

113 Branchwood Trail

113 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

113 Branchwood Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
East facing 5 bed, 4 bath home features an ideal layout with master plus second bedroom down, study, Texas-sized media room and sparkling pool with spa located in highly rated Coppell ISD. From the study, to dining to utility room, see smart design that allows for maximum utilization of already generous space. At the heart of the home find a gourmet eat-in kitchen to be one of the many show-stoppers. Upgrades throughout the home gives each space a luxurious feel. Upstairs enjoy a split bedroom layout and unwind in your media room that will have you planning movie-nights right away. Outside, relax in your peaceful backyard with private covered patio that looks onto a sparkling pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Branchwood Trail have any available units?
113 Branchwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 113 Branchwood Trail have?
Some of 113 Branchwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Branchwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
113 Branchwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Branchwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 113 Branchwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 113 Branchwood Trail offers parking.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Branchwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 113 Branchwood Trail has a pool.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 113 Branchwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Branchwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Branchwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Branchwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

