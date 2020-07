Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home is in a quiet Coppell neighborhood conveniently located to dining, shopping, and major hwys. Almost 2400-sf w-3 Bedrooms, 3-Full Baths.The upstairs could be used as a Living area or a 4th Bedroom. Wood flooring, open kitchen with granite, updated appliances, updated baths, neutral pallette, and separate dining room. Soaring ceiling in the family room and lots of windows for light. Huge Backyard. Eligible for Coppell ISD Open Enrollment. Available end of October.