Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice executive home with four large bedrooms and three full baths. Two living areas up front by entry and large family room in rear open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and higher end appliances. Comes with refrigerator and has electric driveway gate for extra backyard room and privacy. Lawn service provided at this price. Easy access to most everything including DFW Airport.