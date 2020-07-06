1052 Village Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained one story home in Lakewood Estates with lots of upgrades and

amazing bright and open floor plan. Within walking distance of Exemplary rated Lakeside

elementary school. Great hardwoods throughout house, Upgraded kitchen with granite

counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cook top with commercial type vent hood, large backyard with a great porch has privacy and is perfect for entertainment, 4th bedroom can also be used as an office.

Applicants over 18 years old has to fill an application with the fee. Please Use TAR Application to send the forms!

Virtual tour available upon request.