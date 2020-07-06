All apartments in Coppell
Last updated May 1 2020

1052 Village Parkway

1052 Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Village Parkway, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained one story home in Lakewood Estates with lots of upgrades and
amazing bright and open floor plan. Within walking distance of Exemplary rated Lakeside
elementary school. Great hardwoods throughout house, Upgraded kitchen with granite
counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas cook top with commercial type vent hood, large backyard with a great porch has privacy and is perfect for entertainment, 4th bedroom can also be used as an office.
Applicants over 18 years old has to fill an application with the fee. Please Use TAR Application to send the forms!
Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Village Parkway have any available units?
1052 Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 1052 Village Parkway have?
Some of 1052 Village Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 1052 Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Village Parkway offers parking.
Does 1052 Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Village Parkway have a pool?
No, 1052 Village Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1052 Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Village Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 Village Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

