Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving

Parc Woodland offers luxury one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes for rent in Conroe, TX. Your Conroe townhome or apartment home will be nestled within a private 25 acres of lush forest land but with all the comforts and conveniences of a luxurious resort. Experience everything from our club-quality fitness center, the expansive pool with zen water features, and the 6,000 square foot clubhouse. At Parc Woodland Apartments, you can enjoy the feeling of a full-time vacation escape right within your very own apartment home. Whether your desire is to improve your golf skills on one of the nearby PGA designed courses or you simply want to feel like you're away from it all without compromising your urban lifestyle, Parc Woodland Apartments is sure to exceed your expectations. Call now for availability information and to schedule your personal tour today!