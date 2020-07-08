23 Sovereign Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic one story home located in the beautiful gated 55+ community of Windsor Lakes. This home features 3 beds, two full baths, and two car garage. Entering the home you'll love the neutral paint and large windows! Kitchen has lots of storage and cabinet space and is open to family room with gas log fireplace, dining room and breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with en suite and spacious walk-in closet. An incredible sunroom is located off family room and leads to a screened in porch with views of the grassy backyard. Scheduled your appointment to see this home today!