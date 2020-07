Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN! 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! Just 3 blocks from Texas A&M campus. Huge vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area with an open kitchen area with large bartop/island. Granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Lots of parking. Great fenced-in backyard with a gate that leads to Lions Park. Huge closets and oversized bedrooms. Washer and dryer provided! Recessed lighting throughout the home. All new energy efficient A/C, windows, insulatation to keep electric costs as minimal as possible! Pre lease this today!