Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

NO DEPSOIT AND ONE MONTH FREE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome at the Barracks. Just 2.5 miles away from Texas A&M University and on a bus route, come see this immaculate home with stained concrete, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and more. Home comes with washer, dryer, and fridge. Included in the rent is internet, cable, lawn care, and have access to the VERY POPULAR Bear X! Call today for your private tour.