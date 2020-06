Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate well-maintained home available for lease August 1st! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a quiet street in Castlegate. It features large closets, open kitchen, large backyard, and tons of natural light. It is located close to shopping, restaurants, banks and so much more! Zoned to College Station High School. Home has been repainted.