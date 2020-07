Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 1 bed 1 bath duplex near Parks, Texas A&M, HEB and right next to the bus stop. Washer, dryer, lawn care and pest control all included in rent. Duplex also has a fenced in back yard. Pets up to owners approval with additional deposit. NO PETS. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $795 DEPOSIT: $795