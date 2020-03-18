799 Archer Ave

Amenities
Freshly painted 2 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom - Property Id: 245356
Two bedroom, two bath's only. you will enjoy country living with city convenience in the you can work, shop and enjoy easy access , then come home, get away from the city madness and relax in your year-round spa. We are a little piece of heaven right here.
All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bath private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245356
Property Id 245356
(RLNE5646222)