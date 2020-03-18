799 Archer Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

Freshly painted 2 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom - Property Id: 245356



Two bedroom, two bath's only. you will enjoy country living with city convenience in the you can work, shop and enjoy easy access , then come home, get away from the city madness and relax in your year-round spa. We are a little piece of heaven right here.



All utilities are included in monthley rent.

Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.

One parking spot included.

Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bath private home for long term rent.

