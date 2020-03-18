All apartments in Cockrell Hill
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:28 AM

799 Archer Ave

799 Archer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

799 Archer Avenue, Cockrell Hill, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
Freshly painted 2 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom - Property Id: 245356

Two bedroom, two bath's only. you will enjoy country living with city convenience in the you can work, shop and enjoy easy access , then come home, get away from the city madness and relax in your year-round spa. We are a little piece of heaven right here.

All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bath private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245356
Property Id 245356

(RLNE5646222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

