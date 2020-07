Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED Home in the Heart of Cleburne. Quiet established neighborhood and close to Chisholm Trail and Cleburne Lake. Now is your chance to get invested in a vastly growing area! Beautiful attention to detail to this place and one of the largest lots in the entire neighborhood at almost .5 acres. Brand new Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, fresh paint and flooring throughout, updated plumbing and electrical. Such a beautiful transformation!! Come see for yourself...you won't regret it.