Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:22 PM

316 N Douglas Avenue

316 North Douglas Avenue · (817) 320-4506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated home on a half acre lot full of mature trees. Features include Large Rooms, Ovesized Windows that allow ample natural light, Mud Room, Tall Ceilings, Grand entryway, Massive Laundry Room, and a great floor plan with split bedrooms and large closets. There are 2 matching outdoor Buildings, either of which could be used as an office or shop. Enjoy mornings or evenings on the front and rear porches. Only minutes from the downtown square. Come see this beautiful listing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have any available units?
316 N Douglas Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 N Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 316 N Douglas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 N Douglas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N Douglas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 N Douglas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
