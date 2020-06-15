316 N Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated home on a half acre lot full of mature trees. Features include Large Rooms, Ovesized Windows that allow ample natural light, Mud Room, Tall Ceilings, Grand entryway, Massive Laundry Room, and a great floor plan with split bedrooms and large closets. There are 2 matching outdoor Buildings, either of which could be used as an office or shop. Enjoy mornings or evenings on the front and rear porches. Only minutes from the downtown square. Come see this beautiful listing today.