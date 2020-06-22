All apartments in Cleburne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1211 Loma Alta Pl

1211 Loma Alta Drive · (800) 929-4011
Location

1211 Loma Alta Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 Loma Alta Pl · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2919 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen. New cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with island will make preparing meals a joy. Bathrroom makeovers consist of new vanities, tile, fixtures, and granite. Huge second living area with half bath would make a great game room or workspace in your home.

(RLNE5855212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have any available units?
1211 Loma Alta Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have?
Some of 1211 Loma Alta Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Loma Alta Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Loma Alta Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Loma Alta Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Loma Alta Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl offer parking?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have a pool?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have accessible units?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Loma Alta Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Loma Alta Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
