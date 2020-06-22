1211 Loma Alta Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen. New cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with island will make preparing meals a joy. Bathrroom makeovers consist of new vanities, tile, fixtures, and granite. Huge second living area with half bath would make a great game room or workspace in your home.



(RLNE5855212)