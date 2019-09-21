728 Smooth Wine

Amenities

2 story, 4 bedroom - 3 bath home located in Cibolo - 2 story, 4 bedroom - 3 bath home. 1st floor offers separate office area and spacious living room off the entry way. A private hallway from the living room leads to a full bath and two secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets. The living room flows into an open dining area and eat-in kitchen. Master suite is located off of kitchen and features a nice master bath with large walk-in closet. 2nd floor highlights an open loft area, full bath and one secondary bedroom.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5097957)