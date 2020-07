Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Pre-existing home that feels brand new, very well maintained and cozy. Great neighborhood with a great school district . Close to Randolph AFB and IH 35. Tile floors throughout home and carpet only in bedrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen. Washer, Dryer, freeze and deep freezer remains in home as an added bonus. This listing is currently tenant occupied and is available to show in person 25 July 2020. Lease with an option to buy.