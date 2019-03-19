549 Saddle Back Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Open plan w/ high ceilings, abundant natural light and neutral color scheme. Bedroom and full bath up front for extended families or guests. Chef's delight granite kitchen with stainless appliance pkg incl. Generous master suite down w/ double vanity, shower and roomy closet. Texas sized game room and two bedrooms upstairs. Delightful landscaping, with sprinkler system.

