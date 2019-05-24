444 Quarter Mare

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Fabulous rental conveniently located to Randolph AFB - Gorgeous rental in highly sought after Saratoga Springs; Schertz Cibolo Schools, conveniently located to Randolph AFB, major highways, shopping, entertainment, and great restaurants to choose from. A short drive to historic New Braunfels as well with lots of history. 2 dining areas, 2 living, large game room or living area upstairs ~ large island in kitchen, granite counters, lots of cabinet space. Tons of possibilities in this incredibly maintained home. This home has it all! Truly a must see. Come see me now and call me home.



Schertz Cibolo Schools

Green Valley

Dobie J Frank

Steele High School



No Cats Allowed



