416 WAGON WHEEL WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful two story home in Cibolo is in immaculate condition. Home boasts tile down stairs in living space for easy cleaning, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Master suite is located downstairs with huge walk-in closet, full bath, with garden tube.Upstairs has enormous game room with three additional bedrooms. Secondary bedroom has cute window nook, all rooms are spacious with walk-in closets.Back yard has sprinkler system and covered patio