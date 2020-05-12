344 Longhorn Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an office ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, wood floors and lots of up grades. Kitchen come fully equipped with all appliances, island, eat-in kitchen and plenty of counter space. Master bath & secondary bath have granite counter tops, custom mirrors and tile back splash. This property is a must see! Conveniently located to I-35, Randolph Air Force Base, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.