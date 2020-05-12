All apartments in Cibolo
344 Longhorn Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:49 PM

344 Longhorn Way

344 Longhorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

344 Longhorn Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an office ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, wood floors and lots of up grades. Kitchen come fully equipped with all appliances, island, eat-in kitchen and plenty of counter space. Master bath & secondary bath have granite counter tops, custom mirrors and tile back splash. This property is a must see! Conveniently located to I-35, Randolph Air Force Base, shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Longhorn Way have any available units?
344 Longhorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
Is 344 Longhorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
344 Longhorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Longhorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Longhorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 344 Longhorn Way offer parking?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not offer parking.
Does 344 Longhorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Longhorn Way have a pool?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 344 Longhorn Way have accessible units?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Longhorn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Longhorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Longhorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
