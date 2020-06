Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is located in the heart of the beautiful City of Cibolo and within walking distance to Steele High School. Features a fabulous open floor plan featuring 42" kitchen cabinets, covered patio, vaulted ceilings, new flooring and paint and much more. This is a must see. Call to set up your self showing today. 254-300-7315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.