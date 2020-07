Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home in Cibolo! This 3BR features an oversized living area w/ brick FP, 2 eating areas ~ separate formal dining & breakfast nook, island kitchen & super-size utility space. Split plan has master in back of house ~ nice view to backyard, walk-in closet and lg bath. Secondary bedrooms both have walk-in closets too!! Texas sized back patio great for entertaining! Private backyard! Close to shopping*schools*FTSAM & RAFB. Ready for quick move-in.