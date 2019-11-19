314 Notch Leaf

Amenities
Available NOW! - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Story Home in Thistle Creek, Near Watts Elementary. New Wood Plank Flooring Throughout & New Carpet in the bedrooms. Complete Interior New Paint. Open Concept Floorplan with Fireplace, Backyard Shed, Florida Room, Mature Trees, and much more! Schedule a tour today!
New Planking Throughout
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Single Story Home
Fireplace
Backyard Shed
Florida Room
Covered Back Patio
Mature Trees
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.