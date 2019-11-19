All apartments in Cibolo
314 Notch Leaf

314 Notch Leaf · No Longer Available
Location

314 Notch Leaf, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Story Home in Thistle Creek, Near Watts Elementary. New Wood Plank Flooring Throughout & New Carpet in the bedrooms. Complete Interior New Paint. Open Concept Floorplan with Fireplace, Backyard Shed, Florida Room, Mature Trees, and much more! Schedule a tour today!
New Planking Throughout
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Single Story Home
Fireplace
Backyard Shed
Florida Room
Covered Back Patio
Mature Trees
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Notch Leaf have any available units?
314 Notch Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 314 Notch Leaf have?
Some of 314 Notch Leaf's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Notch Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
314 Notch Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Notch Leaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Notch Leaf is pet friendly.
Does 314 Notch Leaf offer parking?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not offer parking.
Does 314 Notch Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Notch Leaf have a pool?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 314 Notch Leaf have accessible units?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Notch Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Notch Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Notch Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.

