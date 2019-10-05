304 MOONLIGHT CT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely spacious home in the Falcon Ridge neighborhood. The home features a great open floor plan with lots of living space, separate living/dining room, family room with a cozy fireplace, and a game room upstairs. The island kitchen opens to the family room and has stainless steel appliances along with double ovens. The study downstairs can be used as an extra bedroom. The master suite has french doors, full bath, and walk-in closet. The back patio is extended and covered for outdoor entertaining.