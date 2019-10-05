All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

304 MOONLIGHT CT

304 Moonlight Court · No Longer Available
Location

304 Moonlight Court, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely spacious home in the Falcon Ridge neighborhood. The home features a great open floor plan with lots of living space, separate living/dining room, family room with a cozy fireplace, and a game room upstairs. The island kitchen opens to the family room and has stainless steel appliances along with double ovens. The study downstairs can be used as an extra bedroom. The master suite has french doors, full bath, and walk-in closet. The back patio is extended and covered for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

