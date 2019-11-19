234 NOTCH LEAF

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Great 4 bedrm 1 story home in Cibolo. New SS appls!! New C-tile floors!! Established neighborhood w/ mature trees. Open floorplan w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace in living area. Split master plan for extra privacy. Corner Tub sep Shower. Brkfst area adjoins living room & island kitchen. Covered patio for enjoying those fall evenings, or morning coffee. Great schools!!! 3 within walking distance, convenient to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, BMAC, shopping and all areas of the San Antonio and New Braunfels!