All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 234 NOTCH LEAF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
234 NOTCH LEAF
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

234 NOTCH LEAF

234 Notch Leaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

234 Notch Leaf, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedrm 1 story home in Cibolo. New SS appls!! New C-tile floors!! Established neighborhood w/ mature trees. Open floorplan w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace in living area. Split master plan for extra privacy. Corner Tub sep Shower. Brkfst area adjoins living room & island kitchen. Covered patio for enjoying those fall evenings, or morning coffee. Great schools!!! 3 within walking distance, convenient to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, BMAC, shopping and all areas of the San Antonio and New Braunfels!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have any available units?
234 NOTCH LEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
Is 234 NOTCH LEAF currently offering any rent specials?
234 NOTCH LEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 NOTCH LEAF pet-friendly?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF offer parking?
Yes, 234 NOTCH LEAF offers parking.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have a pool?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF does not have a pool.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have accessible units?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 NOTCH LEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 NOTCH LEAF does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Balcony
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Pool
Cibolo Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas