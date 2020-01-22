All apartments in Cibolo
216 Anvil Place - 1

216 Anvil Place · No Longer Available
Location

216 Anvil Place, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NO RENT DUE UNTIL FEB 1, 2020!**

Lovely 2 Two Story home with Mother-In-Law Suite downstairs. Open floor plan with formal dining room, 3 full bathrooms, large family room, large master bedroom with 2 bedrooms upstairs, large game room, Upgraded new interior paint, new flooring throughout, and new stainless steel built-in appliances. Covered patio with awesome views to the greenbelt, lots of privacy in backyard, full sprinkler system, security system and 1 year warranty included. Close to military bases and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have any available units?
216 Anvil Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have?
Some of 216 Anvil Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Anvil Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
216 Anvil Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Anvil Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Anvil Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 216 Anvil Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Anvil Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 216 Anvil Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 216 Anvil Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Anvil Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Anvil Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Anvil Place - 1 has units with air conditioning.

