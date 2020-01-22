216 Anvil Place - 1

Amenities
**NO RENT DUE UNTIL FEB 1, 2020!**
Lovely 2 Two Story home with Mother-In-Law Suite downstairs. Open floor plan with formal dining room, 3 full bathrooms, large family room, large master bedroom with 2 bedrooms upstairs, large game room, Upgraded new interior paint, new flooring throughout, and new stainless steel built-in appliances. Covered patio with awesome views to the greenbelt, lots of privacy in backyard, full sprinkler system, security system and 1 year warranty included. Close to military bases and shopping.