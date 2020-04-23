209 KENSINGTON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home available in desired Heights of Cibolo neighborhood. Amenities feature a pool & playground. The home has an open floor plan. Island kitchen opens up to the family room & has a long breakfast bar, granite counters & lots of cabinets. Home has all bedrooms up. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Master suite is separate w/ french door entrance, full bathroom w/ sep. shower & garden tub, double vanity, & a spectacularly large closet. Large back patio w/ storage unit. Must see!