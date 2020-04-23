All apartments in Cibolo
209 KENSINGTON DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

209 KENSINGTON DR

209 Kesington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Kesington Drive, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home available in desired Heights of Cibolo neighborhood. Amenities feature a pool & playground. The home has an open floor plan. Island kitchen opens up to the family room & has a long breakfast bar, granite counters & lots of cabinets. Home has all bedrooms up. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Master suite is separate w/ french door entrance, full bathroom w/ sep. shower & garden tub, double vanity, & a spectacularly large closet. Large back patio w/ storage unit. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have any available units?
209 KENSINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 209 KENSINGTON DR have?
Some of 209 KENSINGTON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 KENSINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
209 KENSINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 KENSINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 209 KENSINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 209 KENSINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 KENSINGTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have a pool?
Yes, 209 KENSINGTON DR has a pool.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 209 KENSINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 KENSINGTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 KENSINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 KENSINGTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
