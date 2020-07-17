185 Niemietz Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room guest suite

5 Bedroom in Cibolo! - A landscaped front yard and large porch welcomes you to his fabulous David Weekly home located minutes from Byron Steele High School in Beautiful Cibolo. Open floor plan w/ formal dining room, island kitchen. 42" cabinets and guest suite downstairs. Upstairs includes huge master w/ sitting area, three additional bedrooms, game room, utility room. Yard has front and back sprinkler system. Storage shed, covered patio and swing set to complete the package. This awesome home has it all. $550.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.



No Pets Allowed



