Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

185 Niemietz Cove

185 Niemietz Cove · (210) 298-4410
Location

185 Niemietz Cove, Cibolo, TX 78108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 185 Niemietz Cove · Avail. now

$1,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
guest suite
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
5 Bedroom in Cibolo! - A landscaped front yard and large porch welcomes you to his fabulous David Weekly home located minutes from Byron Steele High School in Beautiful Cibolo. Open floor plan w/ formal dining room, island kitchen. 42" cabinets and guest suite downstairs. Upstairs includes huge master w/ sitting area, three additional bedrooms, game room, utility room. Yard has front and back sprinkler system. Storage shed, covered patio and swing set to complete the package. This awesome home has it all. $550.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2603141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Niemietz Cove have any available units?
185 Niemietz Cove has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 185 Niemietz Cove currently offering any rent specials?
185 Niemietz Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Niemietz Cove pet-friendly?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove offer parking?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not offer parking.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove have a pool?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not have a pool.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove have accessible units?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Niemietz Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Niemietz Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
