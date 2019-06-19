120 RUNNING BROOK

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This move in ready single story ranch style home features Neutral colors, ceiling fans, & blinds throughout. Its open floor plan encompasses 1591 sq. ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space for storage. The kitchen flows through the expansive family room w/ beautiful fireplace. The backyard patio & fenced yard is perfect for entertaining! Quick access to I-35 . Just minutes to Randolph AFB, shopping centers , and restaurants!