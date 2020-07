Amenities

Great Rental Home in the Cibolo Valley Ranch across from Steele High School. This 3/2 one-story in the bedroom is in the quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Spacious fenced backyard with lush grass is perfect for pets. Crown molding and new paint throughout. Stained, custom concrete floors in living areas. New flooring in bathrooms and kitchen *** Clean *** Ready to move in!!! You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam, & Shopping at your finger tips!!!