111 Woodstone Loop

READY NOW! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 home with charming curb appeal in highly desirable Woodstone. Light & Bright with lots of windows for natural light. Entertainer's Delight! Large Kitchen with island and lots of counter space is a Chef's dream. All bedrooms + Gameroom upstairs. Beautiful Master Suite is like your own private oasis. Fun-sized backyard is perfect for hours of outside enjoyment. Excellent SCUC ISD schools. Near tons of shopping & entertainment! EZ Commute to RAFB, The Forum, I-35/1604. Must to See!!