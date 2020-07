Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Must See!! This home is Very Clean & Beautiful. Oversized Master Suite w/Pop-Up Ceiling. Separate Tub/Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath. New flooring on the main level that is stunning!!! This home has a Covered Back Patio and mature tree's. Enjoy your evenings in the backyard that is very private. This home is very convenient to IH35, 1604, Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, & The Forum Shopping Ctr. Your children will be attending the award winning SCUCISD!!!