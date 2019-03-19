105 Pinto Place

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Cibolo - Beautiful 2 story home with Auto Garage door opener, Sprinkler System, Mini Blinds and All Kitchen Appliances (includes Refrigerator) + Covered Rear Patio + Professional Landscaping. Recently installed vinyl plank flooring on the first level. Must see to appreciate! 4 Bedrooms+3 Full Baths+2 Car Garage. Mother-in-law Suite downstairs. Great Neighborhood - Close to Steele HS! All measurements are estimates and may not be exact. Please verify schools with district, boundaries may have changed.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Pets Allowed



