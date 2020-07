Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large Ranch-style 3Br just off 78 in Cibolo FOR RENT! Oversized living room opens to galley kitchen equiped with all appliances and dining area w/ bay window. Split floorplan offers master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with 2 spacious bedrooms & bath on ither side of house. Full 2-car garage. Large shady backyard great for play but no fence.... Minutes to IH10, IH35, Randolph, shopping and more!